Crime

Family of Trina Hunt offering huge reward for new information leading to an arrest and charges

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted June 1, 2021 1:05 pm
A still image from a video posted by supporters of Trina Hunt, whose remains were found in Hope on March 29. View image in full screen
A still image from a video posted by supporters of Trina Hunt, whose remains were found in Hope on March 29. Global News

One month after it was announced that missing Port Moody woman Trina Hunt‘s remains were found in Hope and her death is now considered a homicide, her family is offering a huge reward for new information.

Hunt’s family is offering up to $50,000 for new information leading to an arrest and charges in her case.

Hunt was reportedly last seen at her home in Port Moody’s Heritage Mountain neighbourhood on Jan. 18.

Her husband was the last to see her at their home in the early morning hours of that same day.

A massive air and ground search was launched immediately – but called off after three days.

Click to play video: 'Trina Hunt’s family speaks out following the identification of her body' Trina Hunt’s family speaks out following the identification of her body
Trina Hunt’s family speaks out following the identification of her body – May 10, 2021

Read more: ‘It just seemed strange’ — Trina Hunt’s family says text messages raise questions about her final days

Stephanie Ibbott, Hunt’s cousin-in-law, previously told Global News that on Jan. 15 Hunt was texting with a good friend from Ontario. They talked about setting up a “virtual cocktail” over that weekend.

On Jan. 16, Hunt received a text from a former co-worker but there was no reply.

On Jan. 17, the same former colleague finally received a response just before 5 p.m.

“Delayed response because I’m trying a ‘digital detox’ this weekend. Haven’t touched the phone all weekend,” read the text.

The following day Hunt’s husband Iain reported her missing. According to police, he was the last person to see her at their Port Moody home early that morning before he left for work.

Click to play video: 'Friends, strangers come to pay respects after missing Port Moody woman found dead' Friends, strangers come to pay respects after missing Port Moody woman found dead
Friends, strangers come to pay respects after missing Port Moody woman found dead – May 3, 2021

Read more: ‘An amazing woman’ — Memorial grows outside Trina Hunt’s home following news of homicide

It made no sense that Trina walked away from her life, her cousins say, adding that she was recently retired, and there were no financial, marital or mental health issues that anyone was aware of.

No charges have been laid in the case.

-with files from Rumina Daya

