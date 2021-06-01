Family of Trina Hunt offering huge reward for new information leading to an arrest and charges

Send this page to someone via email

One month after it was announced that missing Port Moody woman Trina Hunt‘s remains were found in Hope and her death is now considered a homicide, her family is offering a huge reward for new information.

Hunt’s family is offering up to $50,000 for new information leading to an arrest and charges in her case.

Hunt was reportedly last seen at her home in Port Moody’s Heritage Mountain neighbourhood on Jan. 18.

Her husband was the last to see her at their home in the early morning hours of that same day.

A massive air and ground search was launched immediately – but called off after three days.

Stephanie Ibbott, Hunt’s cousin-in-law, previously told Global News that on Jan. 15 Hunt was texting with a good friend from Ontario. They talked about setting up a “virtual cocktail” over that weekend.

On Jan. 16, Hunt received a text from a former co-worker but there was no reply.

On Jan. 17, the same former colleague finally received a response just before 5 p.m.

“Delayed response because I’m trying a ‘digital detox’ this weekend. Haven’t touched the phone all weekend,” read the text.

The following day Hunt’s husband Iain reported her missing. According to police, he was the last person to see her at their Port Moody home early that morning before he left for work.

It made no sense that Trina walked away from her life, her cousins say, adding that she was recently retired, and there were no financial, marital or mental health issues that anyone was aware of.

No charges have been laid in the case.

-with files from Rumina Daya