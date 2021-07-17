SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Canada

Homes near Gustafsen, Neilson lakes evacuated due to Flat Lake wildfire

By Simon Little Global News
Posted July 17, 2021 8:24 pm
A helicopter actions the Flat Lake fire on Friday. View image in full screen
A helicopter actions the Flat Lake fire on Friday. Global News

The Thompson-Nicola Regional District issued a new evacuation order Saturday afternoon as the Flat Lake wildfire continued to burn out of control.

The order, issued just before 4:30 p.m., applies to all properties in the vicinity of Gustafsen Lake and Neilson Lake, along with any other properties in the area described in this map.

Read more: How to prepare for a wildfire evacuation and what to do if one happens

The Cariboo Regional District had already issued an evacuation order and evacuation alerts in relation to the fire, and the District of 100 Mile House has also issued an evacuation alert.

On Friday, 100 Mile House Mayor Mitch Campsall said residents were better prepared than ever for this fire season.

“I’ve been working the roadblocks and I’ve had discussions with people and I’m hearing a lot of different things, but the biggest thing is people getting their go-bags ready,” he said.

“They’re getting prepared. They’re better prepared than they were last time.”

Read more: B.C. wildfire map 2021: Location and size of the fires burning around the province

The BC Wildfire Service said Saturday that the fire had grown to 14,000 hectares and saw increased fire activity throughout Friday.

Crews conducted aerial ignitions on Friday to shrink the fire perimeter, and have been water bombing the fire and building machine guards.

Structural protection units have also been deployed to try and guard homes.

