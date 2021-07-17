Ground penetrating radar search begins at former Saskatchewan residential school

Send this page to someone via email

A ground penetrating radar search is being completed by SNC Lavalin and the Battlefords Agency Tribal Chiefs Inc. (BATC) at the former site of a residential school near Delmas, Sask.

Read more: More remains possibly found at another Saskatchewan residential school site

Delmas is approximately 166 kilometres north west of Saskatoon.

Thunderchild residential school operated on the site, also known as the St. Henri residential school. The school was operated by the Roman Catholic Church from 1901 to 1948, when it burned down.

A search is underway at the site of the former Delmas #residentialschool, in Saskatchewan.

They’re looking for more remains.

An elder, Mary Fineday, says she’s lucky the school burned down before she had to attend. She says relatives said children were mistreated. pic.twitter.com/cqq9tNBSb9 — Nathaniel Dove (@NathanielDove_) July 17, 2021

Story continues below advertisement

The Truth and Reconciliation Commission report found the school was overcrowded and many students became sick or died of typhoid, tuberculosis, jaundice, pneumonia and other illnesses.

Neil Sasaskamoose, executive director of the BATC, previously told Global News the grounds are a challenging site as the area is completely unmarked and because remains may have been moved in the past.

Karen Whitecalf, board secretary for the BATC and project lead for the residential school ground searches at Delmas and in the Battlefords, says oral history accounts have described a graveyard by the site of the former school.

That land is now privately owned, but Whitecalf says the BATC has formed a strong relationship with the property owners.

“We are just grateful they have given us this opportunity to search their land for our children,” she said.

An estimated 150,000 First Nations, Inuit and Metis children attended residential schools between the 1860s and 1996.

Elders are directing the search which began Saturday morning with a smudging of the equipment, grounds and personnel. Around 9 a.m., the SNC Lavalin team began their search.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Saskatchewan bishops launch fundraising appeal for residential school survivors

Noel Moosuk, an elder from Red Pheasant First Nation, was one of the first people to arrive at the site of the former residential school before the search began. He had family members who attended the school and felt it was important to be present while potential graves are being located.

“This is good,” he said. “It’s a good thing that they’re scanning these areas, gravesites, to tell the truth. The absolute truth has to come out.”

Elder Mary Bernadette Fineday also told stories she remembers about her family members’ experiences at Delmas.

“I was born 1942 and it burned down 1948,” she said. “I was lucky. But my mom and dad went to school here. My mom used to tell me, I would ask ‘what’s wrong’ and she would say ‘we were treated badly.'”

Fineday said her husband was also sent to the school, but ran away after being slapped by a nun.

Fineday never attended the residential school herself, but seeing the students left a lasting impression on her.

Story continues below advertisement

“I remember I used to see girls,” she said. “They used to walk two-by-two, with short hair — very short — navy blue skirts or black skirts, white blouses, white socks. They used to go two-by-two, and I used to wonder where they were going.”

The public is welcome to attend the weekend search. A press release said there is a safe space for survivors to gather and therapists are onsite.

Whitecalf hopes inviting the public to attend this search will help support learning, understanding and healing.

“Our people knew that our children lay on these grounds, we always knew it,” she said. “But it was kept a secret. And what I feel is that we shouldn’t keep secrets anymore.”

Whitecalf said she is moved by the dozens of people who have chosen to come to the site to show support and pay their respects.

“It just feels so good to have this support, because I thought I was going to come here and I was going to be by myself,” she said.

3:26 Minister apologizes for residential school comments Minister apologizes for residential school comments

Storm Night, whose grandparents attended Delmas, said being present during the search is “a really intense feeling.”

Story continues below advertisement

“I’ve cried a lot already,” she said. “It’s a lot to understand what happened here.”

However, she said the search was needed and could offer closure to affected people and communities.

2:59 ‘You heard them begging for help’: Survivor of Saskatchewan residential school recalls painful memories ‘You heard them begging for help’: Survivor of Saskatchewan residential school recalls painful memories – Jun 24, 2021

Going forward, Whitecalf said she hopes identifying the graves can be a healing experience for Indigenous communities whose children were taken to Delmas, as well as for the Town of Delmas.

“What I would love to see is maybe the First Nations and the community of Delmas come together and build a healing park or a healing garden (at this site), somewhere we could all get together,” she said.

Soup and bannock are also available for attendees.

The search will continue on Sunday as well.

Story continues below advertisement

The Indian Residential Schools Resolution Health Support Program has a hotline to help residential school survivors and their relatives suffering with trauma invoked by the recall of past abuse. The number is 1-866-925-4419.

–With files from Nathaniel Dove and The Canadian Press