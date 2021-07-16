Family seeks answers in man’s death following police incident: ‘Shattered, shocked and confused’

Send this page to someone via email

The family of a man who died after being forcibly arrested by Calgary police is speaking out.

In a statement to media, Susana Perez says her family is “shattered, shocked and confused” following the death of Ramon “Will” Perez.

“Will radiated kindness, compassion, motivation, creativity, laughter, talent, success and hope.

“He was a selfless coach and mentor who had a deep love of music, art and business. He took every opportunity to reach out to those he loved and improve their day. Will was a devoted husband and family man,” Susana said in a statement.

View image in full screen Will Perez, pictured with his wife, Nichole. Courtesy: Susana Perez

She writes the family is deeply distressed and wants a thorough and unbiased investigation.

Story continues below advertisement

At about 10 p.m. on Thursday, July 8 officers were called to the 300 block of Abalone Place NE by a resident reporting an incident with the driver of a truck. The Calgary Police Service did not give any details about what the incident was.

Officers at the scene said the man appeared to be intoxicated, and believed he may have been driving while impaired.

Police admitted they used force to take Perez into custody. He complained of rib pain and was examined by paramedics but declined to be taken to hospital.

On Monday, July 12 the medical examiner’s officer contacted police to report he had later gone to hospital complaining of chest pain, and died.

The Alberta Serious Incident Response is investigating. The cause of death has not been released.