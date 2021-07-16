Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Family seeks answers in man’s death following police incident: ‘Shattered, shocked and confused’

By Radana Williams Global News
Posted July 16, 2021 7:29 pm
Ramon "Will" Perez died a few days after being taken into police custody July 8, 2021. View image in full screen
Ramon "Will" Perez died a few days after being taken into police custody July 8, 2021. Courtesy: Susana Perez

The family of a man who died after being forcibly arrested by Calgary police is speaking out.

In a statement to media, Susana Perez says her family is “shattered, shocked and confused” following the death of Ramon “Will” Perez.

“Will radiated kindness, compassion, motivation, creativity, laughter, talent, success and hope.

“He was a selfless coach and mentor who had a deep love of music, art and business. He took every opportunity to reach out to those he loved and improve their day. Will was a devoted husband and family man,” Susana said in a statement.

Will Perez, pictured with his wife, Nichole. View image in full screen
Will Perez, pictured with his wife, Nichole. Courtesy: Susana Perez

She writes the family is deeply distressed and wants a thorough and unbiased investigation.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

At about 10 p.m. on Thursday, July 8 officers were called to the 300 block of Abalone Place NE by a resident reporting an incident with the driver of a truck. The Calgary Police Service did not give any details about what the incident was.

Read more: Man dies days after being forcibly arrested by Calgary police, ASIRT investigating

Officers at the scene said the man appeared to be intoxicated, and believed he may have been driving while impaired.

Police admitted they used force to take Perez into custody. He complained of rib pain and was examined by paramedics but declined to be taken to hospital.

On Monday, July 12 the medical examiner’s officer contacted police to report he had later gone to hospital complaining of chest pain, and died.

The Alberta Serious Incident Response is investigating. The cause of death has not been released.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Calgary Police Service tagAlberta Serious Incident Response Team tagCalgary police arrest man dies tagCalgary police forcible arrest tagCalgary police forcible arrest man dies tagCalgary police man death ASIRT tagCalgary police man death ASIRT investigation tagCalgary Police Service forcible arrest man dies tagMan dies Calgary police arrest tagRamon Will Perez tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers