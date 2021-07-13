Man dies days after being forcibly arrested by Calgary police, ASIRT investigating

Send this page to someone via email

A man died in hospital days after being forcibly arrested by Calgary police, who believed the man to be intoxicated while behind the wheel.

At about 10 p.m. on Thursday, July 8, officers were called to the 300 block of Abalone Place, by a resident reporting an incident with the driver of a truck. The Calgary Police Service did not give any details on what the incident was.

Officers at the scene said the man appeared to be intoxicated, and believed he may have been driving while impaired.

“During the course of the investigation, force was used to take the man into custody,” police said.

The driver later complained to police of rib pain, and was examined by paramedics, however police said he declined to be taken to hospital.

On Monday, July 12, the medical examiner’s officer contacted police to report the man had later gone to hospital complaining of chest pain, and died.

The cause of his death was not disclosed by CPS, which said an autopsy has not yet been done.

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team investigate the circumstances around the man’s death, CPS said.

ASIRT confirmed to Global News it’s investigating the incident.

