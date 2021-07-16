Search for suspects continues as police investigate stabbing death of Calgary father

Send this page to someone via email

Calgary police investigating the death of a man in the Manchester Industrial area last year are urging the public to come forward if they know more about what happened.

Anthony Taylor, 34, was found dead in the area of 55 Avenue and 2 Street Southwest at around 3 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020.

He leaves behind five children ranging in age from three to 15 years old.

View image in full screen Calgary police were called to the area of Macleod Trail and 55 Avenue Southwest on Thursday, Aug. 13 for reports of an assault. Global News

Police said Taylor, whose body was found lying on the ground between two parked cars, had been stabbed to death.

Story continues below advertisement

Investigators don’t think Taylor’s death was random, saying it’s believed he was involved in a fight at a nearby residence that ultimately led to his death.

“The residence is known to police and efforts have been made to address complaints and drug activity in the area,” police said in a Friday news release.

Police have spoken with witnesses and reviewed the evidence collected from the scene, but say it has not led to any suspects.

“Given the nature of the residence, it is challenging to identify everyone who could have been there that night.”

View image in full screen Calgary police were called to the area of Macleod Trail and 55 Avenue Southwest on Thursday, Aug. 13 for reports of an assault. Global News / Matthew Conrod

Staff Sgt. Martin Schiavetta said it’s time for anyone who knows anything about Taylor’s death to come forward so his family can have peace.

Story continues below advertisement

“We are still working to try to learn what happened that night but are at a point where we need someone to give us new information to move things forward,” Schiavetta said.

Read more: Victim of deadly stabbing in Manchester Industrial area identified by Calgary police

Anyone with information is asked to call the Calgary Police Service’s non-emergency line at 403-266-1234 or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously.