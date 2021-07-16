Motorcyclist dead after being struck by vehicle on Calgary’s Deerfoot Trail

Send this page to someone via email

A motorcyclist in his 50s is dead after he was struck by a vehicle while stopped along Deerfoot Trail overnight.

The two-vehicle collision happened just after midnight Friday in the northbound lanes of Deerfoot Trail at 212 Avenue, according to Sgt. Colin Foster with the Calgary Police Service.

Foster said the man, who was on a motorcycle, was stopped in the traffic gore between the main roadway and the exit ramp.

While stopped, the motorcyclist was struck by a northbound Toyota Sienna, Foster said.

The motorcyclist was killed in the collision, Foster said.

The man who was driving the Sienna was taken to hospital for precautionary reasons. Foster said the man’s wife and three young children, who were also in the van, were taken to the children’s hospital for precautionary reasons.

“It’s a highway speed-type collision so we want to make sure that the kids are OK and the driver is OK,” Foster said.

The sergeant said it’s too early to say whether speed or alcohol were factors in the collision. Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to contact police.

“What we are looking at is why the motorcycle was stationary within the traffic gore and also why the Sienna ended up being within the middle of the gore, striking the actual motorcyclist,” Foster said.

The area was closed to traffic for some time early Friday, but had reopened by 6 a.m.