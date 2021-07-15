SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Canada

B.C. First Nation calls for Kamloops Residential School attendance records to be released

By Richard Zussman Global News
Posted July 15, 2021 2:42 pm
Click to play video: 'Calls for the Canadian government to provide money for investigations at former residential school sites' Calls for the Canadian government to provide money for investigations at former residential school sites
WATCH: Dr. Lisa Hodgetts, president of the Canadian Archaeological Association, said Thursday the Canadian government needs to provide money to First Nations communities to search the sites of former residential schools for more unmarked graves.

The leader of the Tk’emlúps te Secwépemc First Nation is calling on the federal government to immediately release all of the attendance records from the Kamloops B.c. Indian Residential School.

The request is one of the key parts of a report looking into the discovery of missing children in unmarked graves on the residential school property.

“The Tk’emlúps te Secwépemc have the obligation to identify the graves found in our jurisdiction,” chief Rosanne Casimir said.

“The critical first step is full and complete disclosure of the records held by the federal government and the church. First the student attendance records. These primary documents currently within the custody of the government will be in critical importance to identify the lost children.”

In late May it was revealed that more than 200 children in unmarked graves had been discovered at the former residential school site.

Click to play video: 'More investigations need to be done at site of former Kamloops B.C. residential school site' More investigations need to be done at site of former Kamloops B.C. residential school site
More investigations need to be done at site of former Kamloops B.C. residential school site

It is still unclear exactly where the records are.

Some of the records are held in national archives, while others are held by other government bodies. The Missionary Oblates of Mary Immaculate, the wing of the Catholic church operating the schools, also held some of the records.

Trending Stories

Read more: More unmarked graves likely to be discovered at former Kamloops, B.C., residential school: report

The Tk’emlúps te Secwépemc are also calling on the Oblates of Mary Immaculate to open up records immediately and fully.

Click to play video: 'Survivor of Kamloops B.C. Indian Residential School says their voices need to be heard' Survivor of Kamloops B.C. Indian Residential School says their voices need to be heard
Survivor of Kamloops B.C. Indian Residential School says their voices need to be heard

“We are loathed to put the responsibility of those lost on the families who have been traumatized and re-traumatized,” Casimir said.

“We need supports to allow Tk’emlúps te Secwépemc to undertake the important work immediately and in the long term.”

Read more: B.C. government providing $12M to support First Nations investigating residential school sites

The First Nation has worked to submit a budget to confirm and identify the missing children.

They are now calling on the federal and provincial governments to provide immediate and long-term funding as part of the identification process.

Click to play video: 'Survivor of the Kamloops B.C. Indian Residential School speaks out' Survivor of the Kamloops B.C. Indian Residential School speaks out
Survivor of the Kamloops B.C. Indian Residential School speaks out

The British Columbia government has allocated $12 million to support First Nations across the province with investigative work at former residential school sites.

Part of the funding will go towards hiring experts for what they describe as critical work.

The funding will also go towards putting together oral tellings from survivors who have come forward to “express interest in sharing experiences and truths linked to deaths and unmarked graves and experiences.”

The oral testimony project will work to help those who are willing, to share testimonies. It will be overseen by Mary Ellen Turpel Lafond.

