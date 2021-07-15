One person arrested after reports of several shots fired in Halifax

Send this page to someone via email

One person has been taken into custody after police say several unoccupied vehicles were shot at in north-end Halifax early Thursday morning.

Halifax Regional Police say they responded to the area of Barrington and Richmond streets just after midnight after several people reported hearing gunfire.

Witnesses reported that several shots were fired and people could be seen running away and fleeing in vehicles.

Police don’t believe there were any injuries and say there is no risk to the public.

Police say the person of interest taken into custody was located near the scene, along with a vehicle of interest.

As of 5:15 a.m. Thursday, traffic remains closed in the immediate area of Barrington Street between Hanover Street and Duffus Street while members of the Halifax Regional Police Forensic Identification Unit complete their work.

The closure is expected to remain into the morning.