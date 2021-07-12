Motorcycle driver killed in 2-vehicle crash in Seabright, N.S.

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A crash involving a car and a motorcycle in Seabright, N.S. has claimed the life of a 43-year-old man.

Halifax District RCMP, paramedics and firefighters were called to the crash on Peggy’s Cove Road at 7:30 p.m. on Sunday.

The motorcycle driver was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the car was treated by EHS for minor injuries.

The section of road was closed for several hours as a collision reconstructionist investigated.

1:59 Alberta sees 90% increase in fatal motorcycle crashes in 2020 Alberta sees 90% increase in fatal motorcycle crashes in 2020 – May 1, 2021

Advertisement