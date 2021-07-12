Motorcycle driver killed in 2-vehicle crash in Seabright, N.S.

A crash involving a car and a motorcycle in Seabright, N.S. has claimed the life of a 43-year-old man.
Halifax District RCMP, paramedics and firefighters were called to the crash on Peggy’s Cove Road at 7:30 p.m. on Sunday.
The motorcycle driver was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the car was treated by EHS for minor injuries.
Trending Stories
The section of road was closed for several hours as a collision reconstructionist investigated.
Alberta sees 90% increase in fatal motorcycle crashes in 2020
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments