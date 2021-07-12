Menu

Canada

Motorcycle driver killed in 2-vehicle crash in Seabright, N.S.

By Rebecca Lau Global News
Posted July 12, 2021 11:18 am
Halifax District RCMP is investigating after a fatal collision on Peggy’s Cove Rd. View image in full screen
Halifax District RCMP is investigating after a fatal collision on Peggy’s Cove Rd. File / Global News

A crash involving a car and a motorcycle in Seabright, N.S. has claimed the life of a 43-year-old man.

Halifax District RCMP, paramedics and firefighters were called to the crash on Peggy’s Cove Road at 7:30 p.m. on Sunday.

Read more: One dead, several injured after collision on Hwy 104 in Linwood, N.S.

The motorcycle driver was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the car was treated by EHS for minor injuries.

The section of road was closed for several hours as a collision reconstructionist investigated.

Click to play video: 'Alberta sees 90% increase in fatal motorcycle crashes in 2020' Alberta sees 90% increase in fatal motorcycle crashes in 2020
Alberta sees 90% increase in fatal motorcycle crashes in 2020 – May 1, 2021
