Waterloo Public Health reports 2nd-lowest number of new COVID-19 cases in 2021

Waterloo Public Health reported 22 new positive tests for COVID-19 on Wednesday, marking the fifth straight day that less than 30 news cases have been reported.

It is also the lowest total announced since July 6 and second-lowest mark of 2021, and it brings the total number of cases in the area to 18,080.

The latest number drops the rolling seven-day average number of news cases down to 32.6, a number which came in at 55 just two weeks earlier.

Another 39 people have also been cleared of the virus, raising the total number of resolved cases to 17,532.

No new COVID-19 related deaths were reported on Wednesday, leaving the death toll at 280, including 15 over the first 14 days of July.

This drop the number of active COVID-19 cases down to 262, 17 less than Waterloo Public Health reported on Tuesday.

There are still 25 people in area hospitals suffering from COVID-19, including 15 patients in intensive care units. These numbers are unchanged from Tuesday’s report.

The region still has 16 COVID-19 outbreaks after a new one was declared at a University of Waterloo hockey camp while one came to an end at a community support site.

On the flip side of the coin, the region’s vaccine distribution task force says there have now been 673,396 vaccinations in the area, 7,717 more than was reported on Tuesday.

In addition, another 6,838 area residents have been fully vaccinated, raising the total number of vaccinations to 271,893.

This means that 46.17 per cent of region residents are now vaccinated against COVID-19 while 68.72 per cent of residents have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Elsewhere, Ontario reported 153 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, the sixth straight day cases are below 200. The provincial case total now stands at 547,562.

All other local public health units reported fewer than 10 new cases in the provincial report.

The discrepancy between the provincial and local numbers is due to collection times as they retrieve the data at different times during the day.

The death toll in the province has risen to 9,265 as seven more deaths were recorded.

*With files from Global News’ Gabby Rodrigues