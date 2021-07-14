Bobcaygeon Swing Bridge access for vehicle traffic delayed until December 2021: Parks Canada

Send this page to someone via email

A temporary solution will not be available this summer for vehicular traffic as repairs continue on the the Bobcaygeon Swing Bridge, Parks Canada announced Wednesday.

The bridge spanning Lock 32 of the Trent-Severn Waterway in the heart of the village in the City of Kawartha Lakes has been closed since May 2019 for extensive rehabilitation. The project includes replacing the steel superstructure and concrete foundations, mechanical and electrical operating systems and replacing the steel deck with a wooden one to keep with the original heritage structure which was first built in 1921.

However, the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 forced a lengthy delay to repair work. In December 2020, Parks Canada installed a temporary pedestrian canal crossing.

The project was to include a temporary hydraulic power unit to allow the bridge to operate this summer for vehicle traffic. However, on Wednesday Parks Canada said that option is not longer possible.

“Parks Canada was recently advised that the contractor is unable to provide adequate substantiation, as required under their contract, that key mechanical components involved in rotating the bridge meet industry safety and quality standards,” Parks Canada issued in a statement.

“As such, Parks Canada will not allow the installation of these components, and has instructed that they be re-fabricated.”

Parks Canada advises the public to expect higher than normal water levels and flows during navigation hours and increased flows outside of navigation hours, across the entire navigable route of the Trent-Severn Waterway as of today (July 14, 2021) until further notice. 1/2 — TrentSevern Waterway (@TrentSevernNHS) July 14, 2021

Construction continues on the bridge and is expected to reopen for vehicular traffic in December. The final swing commissioning and landscaping is scheduled for the spring 2022.

“Areas currently fenced due to construction will remain so until construction is completed,” Parks Canda said. “Please follow onsite signage for safe access to and from the lower north island mooring area.”

