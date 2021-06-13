Why this Ontario family is ditching their house to live on a boat

After more than a year of dealing with rolling lockdowns and COVID-19 restrictions, Jennifer Goulden and her partner Chris Arnold are downsizing. They’re giving up the house they rent in Kitchener, Ont., to move to a 38-foot cruiser yacht docked in Penetanguishene, Ont. As Anne Gaviola reports, the boat was “less than the cost of a tiny house” and after that initial investment, she crunched the numbers and the financial impetus to make the move was clear.