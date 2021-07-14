Propane lines outside south Ottawa home catch fire in overnight storm

Send this page to someone via email

A set of propane lines caught fire in a storm on Gallagher Road Tuesday night and threatened a nearby home, but Ottawa fire crews say they stepped in before the flames could spread.

Ottawa Fire Services said they received a call at 11:30 p.m. from residents of the area south of Barrhaven who said their home had been struck by lightning.

Crews arriving on scene declared a working fire at 11:41 p.m. and said the propane tank lines were on fire and extending towards the house.

Firefighters were able to turn off the propane source to clear the lines as crews ventilated the home.

The flames never reached the house and the fire was declared over shortly after midnight.

No injuries were reported as a result of the blaze.

