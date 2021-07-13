Severe thunderstorm watch issued for Ottawa, eastern Ontario

Send this page to someone via email

Environment Canada has put Ottawa under a severe thunderstorm watch for Tuesday afternoon and into the evening, with conditions favourable for hail, heavy rainfall and strong winds across eastern Ontario.

The chance of precipitation with a risk of thunderstorms in Ottawa is low until 6 p.m., at which point the likelihood becomes high.

These thunderstorms can produce wind gusts up to 100 kilometres per hour, large hail up to two centimetres in diameter and heavy rainfall of up to 50 millimetres within an hour, Environment Canada says.

Much of Ontario, including Kingston and the Ottawa Valley, and western Quebec, including Gatineau and Pontiac, were placed under similar warnings Tuesday afternoon.

The agency warned residents to take cover if thunderstorms materialize.

“Lightning kills and injures Canadians every year. Remember, when thunder roars, go indoors!”

