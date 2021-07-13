Menu

Weather

Severe thunderstorm watch issued for Ottawa, eastern Ontario

By Craig Lord Global News
Posted July 13, 2021 1:37 pm
Clouds gather overhead in Ottawa on Tuesday, July 13 as Environment Canada issues a severe thunderstorm watch for the area. View image in full screen
Clouds gather overhead in Ottawa on Tuesday, July 13 as Environment Canada issues a severe thunderstorm watch for the area. Global News

Environment Canada has put Ottawa under a severe thunderstorm watch for Tuesday afternoon and into the evening, with conditions favourable for hail, heavy rainfall and strong winds across eastern Ontario.

The chance of precipitation with a risk of thunderstorms in Ottawa is low until 6 p.m., at which point the likelihood becomes high.

These thunderstorms can produce wind gusts up to 100 kilometres per hour, large hail up to two centimetres in diameter and heavy rainfall of up to 50 millimetres within an hour, Environment Canada says.

Read more: At least 1 killed but Florida spared major damage by weakened Tropical Storm Elsa

Much of Ontario, including Kingston and the Ottawa Valley, and western Quebec, including Gatineau and Pontiac, were placed under similar warnings Tuesday afternoon.

The agency warned residents to take cover if thunderstorms materialize.

“Lightning kills and injures Canadians every year. Remember, when thunder roars, go indoors!”

