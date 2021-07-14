Menu

News

Black bear brought down safely after spending hours in Transcona tree

By Kevin Hirschfield Global News
Posted July 14, 2021 12:04 am
Click to play video: 'Black bear sets up camp in Transcona tree' Black bear sets up camp in Transcona tree
Transcona residents got a bit of a scare from a black bear Tuesday evening.

The bear scurried up a tree near the corner of Bond Street and Edward Avenue and stayed there for several hours.

Courtesy: Kelly Miller View image in full screen
Courtesy: Kelly Miller. Courtesy: Kelly Miller

Winnipeg police taped off the scene for several hours while residents watched to see how things would unfold.

Story continues below advertisement

Just after 9 p.m., Manitoba conservation officials brought it down with a tranquilizer pole, which has a dart connected to the end of it.

The bear dropped into a blanket and was put into a cage by conservation officials.

Residents tell Global News there had been sightings of the bear over the last few days.

