Black bear brought down safely after spending hours in Transcona tree

Transcona residents got a bit of a scare from a black bear Tuesday evening.
The bear scurried up a tree near the corner of Bond Street and Edward Avenue and stayed there for several hours.
Winnipeg police taped off the scene for several hours while residents watched to see how things would unfold.
Just after 9 p.m., Manitoba conservation officials brought it down with a tranquilizer pole, which has a dart connected to the end of it.
The bear dropped into a blanket and was put into a cage by conservation officials.
Residents tell Global News there had been sightings of the bear over the last few days.
