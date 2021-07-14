Black bear brought down safely after spending hours in Transcona tree

Send this page to someone via email

Transcona residents got a bit of a scare from a black bear Tuesday evening.

The bear scurried up a tree near the corner of Bond Street and Edward Avenue and stayed there for several hours.

View image in full screen Courtesy: Kelly Miller. Courtesy: Kelly Miller

Winnipeg police taped off the scene for several hours while residents watched to see how things would unfold.

Just after 9 p.m., Manitoba conservation officials brought it down with a tranquilizer pole, which has a dart connected to the end of it.

The bear dropped into a blanket and was put into a cage by conservation officials.

Residents tell Global News there had been sightings of the bear over the last few days.