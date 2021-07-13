Severe thunderstorm warning in effect for Barrie and Orillia areas

Send this page to someone via email

A severe thunderstorm warning is in effect for Barrie, Collingwood, Hillsdale, Orillia, Lagoon City and Washago, Environment Canada said Tuesday.

Meteorologists are tracking a line of severe thunderstorms that they say are capable of producing “pea to dime size hail and heavy rain.”

Environment Canada said the line of thunderstorms is located from Oro to Alliston, moving northeast at 50 kilometres per hour. The federal weather agency said there’s a hazard of wind gusts that are 90 kilometres per hour, in addition to large hail and heavy rain.

The Lake Simcoe Region Conservation Authority said intense thunderstorms may result in flooding of low-lying areas and that all area watercourses may experience higher than normal water levels and flows.

The local conservation authority said children should stay away from all watercourses.

The Office of the Fire Marshal and Emergency Management recommends to take cover immediately if threatening weather approaches.

