Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Weather

Severe thunderstorm warning in effect for Barrie and Orillia areas

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted July 13, 2021 4:41 pm
Meteorologists are tracking a line of severe thunderstorms that they say are capable of producing "pea to dime size hail and heavy rain.". View image in full screen
Meteorologists are tracking a line of severe thunderstorms that they say are capable of producing "pea to dime size hail and heavy rain.". Courtesy: Heather Elless

A severe thunderstorm warning is in effect for Barrie, Collingwood, Hillsdale, Orillia, Lagoon City and Washago, Environment Canada said Tuesday.

Meteorologists are tracking a line of severe thunderstorms that they say are capable of producing “pea to dime size hail and heavy rain.”

Read more: Severe thunderstorm watch issued for Ottawa, eastern Ontario

Environment Canada said the line of thunderstorms is located from Oro to Alliston, moving northeast at 50 kilometres per hour. The federal weather agency said there’s a hazard of wind gusts that are 90 kilometres per hour, in addition to large hail and heavy rain.

Trending Stories

The Lake Simcoe Region Conservation Authority said intense thunderstorms may result in flooding of low-lying areas and that all area watercourses may experience higher than normal water levels and flows.

Story continues below advertisement

The local conservation authority said children should stay away from all watercourses.

The Office of the Fire Marshal and Emergency Management recommends to take cover immediately if threatening weather approaches.

Click to play video: 'Taking Medication during the Heat Wave' Taking Medication during the Heat Wave
Taking Medication during the Heat Wave
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Barrie weather tagBarrie Environment Canada tagBarrie Thunderstorm tagLake Simcoe Region Conservation Authority tagLake Simcoe region flooding tagOrillia Environment Canada tagOrillia thunderstorm tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers