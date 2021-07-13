Police investigate after body pulled from lake in Muskoka

Bracebridge OPP are investigating after a man’s body was found in the lake near his cottage in Muskoka.
Officers were called to an address on Mortimers Point Road in Muskoka Lakes, Ont., after a man was found unresponsive.
Police pulled the man from the water and tried to save him, though their efforts weren’t successful.
The death isn’t considered suspicious.
A port-mortem exam will take place in the coming days.
The person’s identity is being withheld until next of kin are notified.
