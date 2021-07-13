Menu

Canada

Police investigate after body pulled from lake in Muskoka

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted July 13, 2021 1:29 pm
The death isn't considered suspicious and a post-mortem exam will be conducted in the coming days. View image in full screen
The death isn't considered suspicious and a post-mortem exam will be conducted in the coming days. Global News Peterborough file

Bracebridge OPP are investigating after a man’s body was found in the lake near his cottage in Muskoka.

Officers were called to an address on Mortimers Point Road in Muskoka Lakes, Ont., after a man was found unresponsive.

Read more: Toronto man drowns on Sparrow Lake in Severn, Ont.

Police pulled the man from the water and tried to save him, though their efforts weren’t successful.

The death isn’t considered suspicious.

A port-mortem exam will take place in the coming days.

The person’s identity is being withheld until next of kin are notified.

