Police investigate after body pulled from lake in Muskoka

Bracebridge OPP are investigating after a man’s body was found in the lake near his cottage in Muskoka.

Officers were called to an address on Mortimers Point Road in Muskoka Lakes, Ont., after a man was found unresponsive.

Police pulled the man from the water and tried to save him, though their efforts weren’t successful.

The death isn’t considered suspicious.

A port-mortem exam will take place in the coming days.

The person’s identity is being withheld until next of kin are notified.

