Crime

Toronto man drowns on Sparrow Lake in Severn, Ont.

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted July 8, 2021 12:22 pm
Shortly after 3 p.m. Tuesday, emergency services responded to a call that a man had failed to surface after swimming near a cottage in Deep Bay. View image in full screen
Shortly after 3 p.m. Tuesday, emergency services responded to a call that a man had failed to surface after swimming near a cottage in Deep Bay. Global News Peterborough file

A 76-year-old Toronto man has died after he drowned while swimming on Sparrow Lake in Severn, Ont., on Tuesday afternoon.

Shortly after 3 p.m., emergency services responded to a call that a man had failed to surface after swimming near a cottage in Deep Bay.

Trending Stories

Read more: Man dies in drowning at Couchiching Park in Orillia, Ont.

According to police, witnesses were able to get the man to shore and administer first aid until paramedics arrived.

Roland Jonker, 76, from Toronto, was subsequently pronounced dead at the scene.

