Toronto man drowns on Sparrow Lake in Severn, Ont.

A 76-year-old Toronto man has died after he drowned while swimming on Sparrow Lake in Severn, Ont., on Tuesday afternoon.

Shortly after 3 p.m., emergency services responded to a call that a man had failed to surface after swimming near a cottage in Deep Bay.

According to police, witnesses were able to get the man to shore and administer first aid until paramedics arrived.

Roland Jonker, 76, from Toronto, was subsequently pronounced dead at the scene.

