Man dies in drowning at Couchiching Park in Orillia, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

A 42-year-old man died in a drowning at Couchiching Park in Orillia, Ont., on Saturday evening.

Shortly after 6 p.m., emergency crews were called to the scene near the town dock at Couchiching Park, where it was reported that a man had been found in the water without his vital signs.

Police say people were administering first aid to the man, who was subsequently transported to a local hospital with vital signs but in critical condition.

The victim, Christopher Bellchambers, 42, from Orillia, has since died as a result of his injuries.

Officers are reminding residents to be vigilant of water safety, wear a life-jacket, never swim alone and know your limits.

Advertisement