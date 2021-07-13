Special air quality statement continued in northern Saskatchewan due to wildfire smoke

Send this page to someone via email

Air quality in northern Saskatchewan is expected to deteriorate within the next 24 hours due to smoke from wildfires.

Environment Canada said the smoke is causing poor air quality and reduced visibility as it continued a special air quality statement.

The Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency said 103 active wildfires are burning in the province as of Tuesday morning, with only six contained.

The agency said 55 wildfires are under ongoing assessment and action on 17 fires is focused on protecting valuables in the area, including cabins and infrastructure.

Environment Canada said individuals may experience symptoms such as increased coughing, throat irritation, headaches or shortness of breath due to poor air quality.

Those most at risk are children, seniors and people with cardiovascular or lung disease, such as asthma or COPD.

Officials said outdoor activity and any strenuous physical activities should be limited as much as possible.

They also recommend keeping all windows and doors closed and setting HVAC systems to recirculate.

More information and advice on health risks, symptoms and precautions are available by contacting HealthLine 811.

