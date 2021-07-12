Rise in Saskatchewan wildfires continues cause for concern

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatchewan’s fire ban has been extended once again as the province continues to see an increase in wildfires.

The number of wildfires this year has reached just over 300, which is already 100 more than the five year average.

Some northeast communities have been evacuated as a precaution since they are in areas of high concern.

Dillon, Michelle Village, St. George’s Hill, Stanley Mission, the area between Black Lake and Stony Rapids, and Grandmother’s Bay are all on the close-watch list, according to the Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency (SPSA).

There are multiple fires between La Ronge and Wollaston Lakes which pose a concern as well.

“The fire ban will remain in place. We will look if there’s opportunities to modify it but likely that would only be in the far northern part of the province,” said vice-president of operations Steve Roberts.

An air quality alert was issued on Monday for a majority of northern Saskatchewan, telling residents to ‘be air aware’ as visibility is low and the smoke may be a health concern.

Residents in areas with considerable amounts of smoke may experience symptoms such as coughing, throat irritation, headaches or shortness of breath.

According to SPSA, the fires are most likely caused by lightning storms which are not bringing any rain to help offset the hot weather.

Temperatures are expected to reach up to 37 C throughout the week, resulting in a greater potential for more fires to start.

There is currently no plan in place for the SPSA to bring in extra fire services from neighbouring provinces.

