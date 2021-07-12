SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Health

Quebec says 2nd vaccine dose allowed for those with previous COVID-19 infection

By Annabelle Olivier Global News
Posted July 12, 2021 7:43 pm
People are shown after receiving a COVID-19 vaccine shot at the Bill Durnan COVID-19 vaccination site in Montreal, Saturday, May 22, 2021, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues in Canada and around the world. View image in full screen
People are shown after receiving a COVID-19 vaccine shot at the Bill Durnan COVID-19 vaccination site in Montreal, Saturday, May 22, 2021, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues in Canada and around the world. Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press

Quebecers who have had a COVID-19 infection are now being allowed to get a second dose of vaccine, the Health Ministry announced Monday in a news release

The decision was based on a recommendation issued by Quebec’s immunization committee and targets those who are hoping to travel but must meet the requirement for a double vaccination.

Health officials said that getting a second dose is a safe option for those who have previously been infected with the virus.

Read more: Loosened COVID-19 travel rules boost visits to Canada — but half still turned away

“The available information is reassuring regarding the administration of two doses in people with a history of infection,” the news release, written in French reads. “No major issue has been identified in connection with the administration of a second dose.”

Anyone with a confirmed diagnosis of COVID-19 can get a second dose at any mass vaccination clinic, participating pharmacies or private companies hosting clinics and will not be required to provide any sort of justification for the shot.

Read more: COVID-19: Quebec businesses want vaccine passport system to be simple, not a burden

The Health Ministry, however, isn’t recommending a second dose for those without travel plans requiring proof of double vaccination.

It maintains that a previous COVID-19 infection and a single dose of vaccine is considered sufficient.

“It affords effective protection,” the news release states.

The ministry reiterated that Quebec’s vaccine passport system announced last week will recognize individuals who have adequate protection, including those with a history of infection.

Health Minister Christian Dubé explained the passport will be used if the epidemiological situation warrants it.

In the case of an outbreak, for example, people will have to prove they are adequately vaccinated to access certain non-essential services such as gyms, bars and restaurants.

Quebec’s vaccine passport system is expected to come into effect in September.

