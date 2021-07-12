SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Canada

COVID-19: No deaths, only 19 new cases reported in Saskatchewan

By Jonathan Guignard Global News
Posted July 12, 2021 4:15 pm
The province said there are 19 new cases of COVID-19 to report in Saskatchewan on Monday, bringing the provincial total to 49,279 cases. View image in full screen
The province said there are 19 new cases of COVID-19 to report in Saskatchewan on Monday, bringing the provincial total to 49,279 cases. Andrew Vaughan / The Canadian Press file

The Saskatchewan government announced 19 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, which brings the total number of provincial infections to 49,279 cases, of which 7,669 are variants of concern.

For new COVID-19 cases, three are in the far northwest, two are in the far northeast, three are in the north-central, two are in the north-central, two are in the northeast, seven are in Saskatoon, one is in Regina and one is in the southeast.

Read more: Saskatchewan lifts all remaining COVID-19 public health restrictions

There have been 48,309 recoveries from the virus and 397 cases are considered active.

The province says 57 people remain in hospital, with 48 people receiving inpatient care and nine people in intensive care. Four people in the ICU are in Regina and four are in Saskatoon.

The seven-day average for new COVID-19 cases in Saskatchewan is 43 — 3.5 new cases per 100,000.

Read more: A timeline of the novel coronavirus in Saskatchewan

The province says 922 COVID-19 tests were processed on Sunday, bringing the total number of administered tests to 935,850.

An additional 5,458 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered, bringing the total number of administered vaccines to 1,304,646.

Seventy-three per cent of residents aged 12 and older have also received their first dose and 55 per cent of those are fully vaccinated.

