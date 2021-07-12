Menu

Traffic

Tow truck operator dies following crash on Hwy 11 in Oro-Medonte, Ont.

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted July 12, 2021 2:29 pm
The tow truck operator who responded to the scene went into medical distress unrelated to the crash. View image in full screen
The tow truck operator who responded to the scene went into medical distress unrelated to the crash. Graeme Roy/The Canadian Press

An Orillia tow truck operator has died unrelated to a crash that he responded to on Highway 11 in Oro-Medonte, Ont., Monday morning.

Shortly after 5 a.m., police attended a collision scene between Line 9 and 10 after a car was found in a ditch. According to officers, the driver was sent to the hospital with minor injuries.

Read more: Driver suffers life-threatening injuries in motorcycle crash in Huntsville, Ont.

The 32-year-old Barrie driver, Ross Milne, was subsequently charged with an impaired driving offence.

The tow truck operator who responded to the scene went into medical distress unrelated to the crash.

He was transported to the hospital and has since been pronounced dead. Police have identified him as Wayne (Sampson) Whitechurch, 71, from Oro-Medonte.

Read more: Northbound lanes of Hwy. 11 at Soules Road closed after collision: OPP

The highway was closed for an investigation, but it’s since reopened.

The Barrie driver will appear in court at the end of August.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Orillia tagOro-Medonte taghighway 11 crash tagOro-Medonte crash tagHighway 11 impaired crash tagOrillia tow driver dies tagOrillia tow truck driver tag

