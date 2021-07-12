Tow truck operator dies following crash on Hwy 11 in Oro-Medonte, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

An Orillia tow truck operator has died unrelated to a crash that he responded to on Highway 11 in Oro-Medonte, Ont., Monday morning.

Shortly after 5 a.m., police attended a collision scene between Line 9 and 10 after a car was found in a ditch. According to officers, the driver was sent to the hospital with minor injuries.

The 32-year-old Barrie driver, Ross Milne, was subsequently charged with an impaired driving offence.

The tow truck operator who responded to the scene went into medical distress unrelated to the crash.

He was transported to the hospital and has since been pronounced dead. Police have identified him as Wayne (Sampson) Whitechurch, 71, from Oro-Medonte.

The highway was closed for an investigation, but it’s since reopened.

The Barrie driver will appear in court at the end of August.