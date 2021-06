Send this page to someone via email

The driver of a motorcycle was taken to a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries following a crash that took place in Huntsville, Ont., Thursday evening.

The collision took place on Highway 11 northbound at Highway 60 and involved one motorcycle.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 1-888-310-1122.

