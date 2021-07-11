Menu

Canada

Wildfire burning east of Vernon listed at 10 hectares

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted July 11, 2021 12:40 pm
Click to play video: 'Video captures wildfire burning east of Vernon' Video captures wildfire burning east of Vernon
Residents near Vernon, B.C., captured video of a wildfire that is burning east of the community on Saturday in the latest blaze to break out in the province.

A wildfire burning east of Vernon that started Saturday was listed at 10 hectares and still out of control as of Sunday morning.

An update is expected later in the morning, before noon, said a BC Wildfire spokesperson.

Global News has a camera pointed at the wildfire, and smoke is still rising from the fire, though considerably less than what was rising on Saturday afternoon when it quickly grew in size.

Read more: Another wildfire breaks out in North Okanagan, just east of Vernon

BC Wildfire said 20 firefighters were battling the blaze, as were local fire departments. Aerial crews, including four helicopters were also involved in the fight, though for two hours they had to stand down because of a drone in the area.

“It’s extremely frustrating,” said BC Wildfire information officer Aydan Coray, “as (drones) impact our air operations.”

In other fire news, the Clerke Road fire in Coldstream, which roared to life late Friday night, is still considered held after growing to 43 hectares.

Click to play video: 'Coldstream, B.C., wildfire caught on video' Coldstream, B.C., wildfire caught on video
Coldstream, B.C., wildfire caught on video

BC Wildfire said 20 personnel were on scene Saturday, assisting the local fire department.

Viewer video sent to Global News shows the fire exploding in size along a steep hill, with emergency personnel responding to the blaze around 10:30 p.m.

By Saturday morning, crews had a handle on the blaze, with BC Wildfire saying it was considered held around 9 a.m.

Click to play video: 'Clerke Road wildfire near Coldstream, B.C., considered held' Clerke Road wildfire near Coldstream, B.C., considered held
Clerke Road wildfire near Coldstream, B.C., considered held
