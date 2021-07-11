Video shows shirtless man tossing burning object into bush behind West Kelowna home

Send this page to someone via email

A shirtless man was allegedly arrested following what appears to be a suspected arson incident that was captured on video.

The video was posted to Facebook and shows a shirtless man walking along a steep, bush-covered hill behind a home in West Kelowna.

The camera follows the person, who can later be seen bending down and picking up a burning object, then walking with it.

Not much can be seen in the next few seconds, because of foliage, but it becomes apparent the burning object is thrown or tossed into the bush.

The camera then pans for the man, who can be seen walking up a hill, with the video then ending.

On the Facebook page, one post said, “my neighbour saw him in the bushes behind his house and thought it was weird so he started recording him. Would have been much worse if it wasn’t for the quick response of all the neighbours with fire extinguishers.”

The post went on to say that the man was caught and arrested.

Global News has reached out to the RCMP and West Kelowna Fire Rescue for more information.

