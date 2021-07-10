Another wildfire breaks out in North Okanagan, just east of Vernon

Just hours after a wildfire in Coldstream was deemed “being held,” another wildfire broke out in the North Okanagan on Saturday.
According to the BC Wildfire Service, the Becker Lake wildfire was around a hectare in size and was burning out of control.
BC Wildfire said four firefighters were on scene and that two helicopters were en route to the blaze just east of Vernon.
It also noted that the fire is visible from Vernon and the surrounding areas.
One witness on McLeish Road told Global News that he noticed the fire around 1:40 p.m., and that it quickly doubled in size.
