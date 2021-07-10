SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Canada

Another wildfire breaks out in North Okanagan, just east of Vernon

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted July 10, 2021 5:14 pm
According to the BC Wildfire Service, the Becker Lake wildfire, just east of Vernon, is around a hectare in size and is burning out of control.
According to the BC Wildfire Service, the Becker Lake wildfire, just east of Vernon, is around a hectare in size and is burning out of control. BC Wildfire Service

Just hours after a wildfire in Coldstream was deemed “being held,” another wildfire broke out in the North Okanagan on Saturday.

According to the BC Wildfire Service, the Becker Lake wildfire was around a hectare in size and was burning out of control.

BC Wildfire said four firefighters were on scene and that two helicopters were en route to the blaze just east of Vernon.

It also noted that the fire is visible from Vernon and the surrounding areas.

Trending Stories

One witness on McLeish Road told Global News that he noticed the fire around 1:40 p.m., and that it quickly doubled in size.

More to come…

