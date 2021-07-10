Another wildfire breaks out in North Okanagan, just east of Vernon

Send this page to someone via email

Just hours after a wildfire in Coldstream was deemed “being held,” another wildfire broke out in the North Okanagan on Saturday.

According to the BC Wildfire Service, the Becker Lake wildfire was around a hectare in size and was burning out of control.

BC Wildfire said four firefighters were on scene and that two helicopters were en route to the blaze just east of Vernon.

#BCWildfire Service (BCWS) is responding the Becker Lake wildfire (K41727). It is ~1.0 ha and is currently “Out of Control.” 4 BCWS personnel and 2 helicopters are en route and will receive assistance from airtankers. The fire is very visible from #VernonBC and surrounding areas. pic.twitter.com/SQqdrZ9nHv — BC Wildfire Service (@BCGovFireInfo) July 10, 2021

It also noted that the fire is visible from Vernon and the surrounding areas.

One witness on McLeish Road told Global News that he noticed the fire around 1:40 p.m., and that it quickly doubled in size.

