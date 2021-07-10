SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Stampede breakfast thanks Calgary first responders: ‘It was emotional’

By Emily Mertz Global News
Posted July 10, 2021 7:03 pm
Click to play video: 'Yahoo! Sights and sounds from the 2021 Calgary Stampede Parade' Yahoo! Sights and sounds from the 2021 Calgary Stampede Parade
The 2021 Calgary Stampede parade kicked of the latest edition of the Greatest Outdoor Show on Earth, returning after the COVID-19 pandemic cancelled the 2020 event.

A special breakfast at the Calgary Stampede that would usually feed thousands was smaller this year and paid tribute to first responders for their unrelenting efforts during the pandemic.

Calgary Mayor Naheed Nenshi was at the Ismaili Muslim Community’s 24th annual Stampede Breakfast on Saturday.

“Normally, this breakfast serves 5,000 to 10,000 people, it’s open to the public and it’s the highlight of a lot of folks’ Stampede.”

Read more: COVID-19: Events sector keeps eye on Calgary Stampede to see if mass gatherings can be held safely

“This year, the Ismaili Muslim community has decided, in the interest of safety — and also in the interest of honouring what we’ve been through this year — that they will have a small event where they cook breakfast for first responders, they highlight the work of the Canadian Mental Health Association,” Nenshi said.

Story continues below advertisement

“Frankly, I can’t think of a better way to use this Stampede as a pivot from this awful year we’ve had to a more optimistic future.”

Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "Frankly, I can't think of a better way to use this Stampede as a pivot from this awful year we've had to a more optimistic future."

The Calgary Stampede went ahead this year after being cancelled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

New safety measures adopted by the Stampede this year include cutting daily attendance in half. Staff and volunteers are also required to wear masks and get COVID-19 rapid tests.

Read more: ‘It’s got to end some time’: Thousands attend Calgary Stampede music venue amid COVID-19

The Centre for Newcomers worked in partnership with the Stampede to offer vaccines at a pancake breakfast on the grounds Friday.

“We’re having a breakfast to encourage people to come out and have a pancake, but also get their vaccine shot,” said chief operating officer Harry Yee. “Hopefully, we could get a lot of people vaccinated.”

Trending Stories

“We’re only here for an hour, but by taking over this hour, we’re getting a good turnout,” Yee said.

Read more: Proof of vaccine or rapid test required to visit Nashville North in 2021

Story continues below advertisement

Alberta was the first province in Canada to relax nearly all of its public health measures on July 1, including its province-wide mask mandate and cap on gatherings. A City of Calgary vote shortly after removed a mask bylaw just in time for Stampede.

Click to play video: 'Calgary Stampede serves as test for major events during pandemic' Calgary Stampede serves as test for major events during pandemic
Calgary Stampede serves as test for major events during pandemic

For the mayor, it was emotional to see those essential city workers in person again.

“I’m a little choked up because, like everybody, I’ve been relying on these first responders to do their work, but I haven’t seen them. I haven’t been out to the fire halls and police stations,” Nenshi said. “People have been working really hard.

“For me, it was oddly emotional to take a picture with some of the firefighters of this hall, just to thank them for their service this last year and every day.”

Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "For me, it was oddly emotional to take a picture with some of the firefighters of this hall, just to thank them for their service this last year and every day."
Story continues below advertisement

Nenshi said, for him, this year’s Stampede is a salute to what Calgary and Alberta have been through these last 17 months.

“A salute to the essential workers, to the front-line workers, to the grocery store clerks, the health-care workers, as well as an opportunity for us to acknowledge what we’ve lost and what we’ve gained and a chance to create a brand new Stampede and a brand new future for Calgary.”

Click to play video: 'COVID-19: Calgary Stampede announces Nashville North entrance restrictions' COVID-19: Calgary Stampede announces Nashville North entrance restrictions
COVID-19: Calgary Stampede announces Nashville North entrance restrictions
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Alberta Coronavirus tagNaheed Nenshi tagCalgary Stampede tagFirst Responders tagEssential Workers tagCalgary Firefighters tagCalgary Stampede 2021 tagEmergency workers tagCalgary first responders tagStampede Breakfast tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers