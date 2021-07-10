Youth charged with arson after fire at abandoned church on Kehewin Cree Nation

Send this page to someone via email

A youth was arrested by Bonnyville RCMP and charged with arson in connection with a fire that was deliberately set at an Alberta church.

At 9:45 p.m. on July 9, RCMP and Kehewin and Bonnyville fire services responded to a report of a fire at Our Lady of Mercy, an abandoned church on the Kehewin Cree Nation.

“The building was slated to be demolished as it had been vacant for many years,” RCMP said in a news release.

No one was injured in the fire.

The youth has been released from custody and is set to appear in court on Sept. 21.

In accordance with the Youth Criminal Justice Act, the youth’s name is not being released.

Kehewin Cree Nation is located about 230 kilometres northeast of Edmonton, near Frog Lake.

A number of churches on First Nations across the country have been burned in arson incidents recently following the grim discovery of unmarked graves on the sites of two former residential schools in B.C. and Saskatchewan.

RCMP is also investigating fires at the Siksika Catholic Church and Siksika Anglican Church from late June.