Canada
June 30 2021 3:52pm
Fire destroys church in Morinville, Alta.

A Catholic church in Morinville, Alta. has been destroyed by fire. As Kim Smith reports, the blaze at the St. Jean Baptiste Church happened early Wednesday morning .

