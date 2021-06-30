Canada June 30 2021 3:52pm 03:13 Fire destroys church in Morinville, Alta. A Catholic church in Morinville, Alta. has been destroyed by fire. As Kim Smith reports, the blaze at the St. Jean Baptiste Church happened early Wednesday morning . <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7994165/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7994165/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?