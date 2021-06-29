Menu

Canada

2nd church fire being investigated as arson by RCMP on Alberta’s Siksika Nation

By Heide Pearson Global News
Posted June 29, 2021 5:48 pm
RCMP say someone tried to start a fire inside the Siksika Anglican Church early Tuesday morning. View image in full screen
RCMP say someone tried to start a fire inside the Siksika Anglican Church early Tuesday morning. Alberta RCMP

Alberta RCMP are investigating a second fire at a church on the Siksika First Nation near Calgary.

Police said Tuesday that officers were called to the Siksika Anglican Church, located in Map 4, at about 7 a.m. for reports of a fire.

Read more: Kamloops residential school survivor “devastated” by Hedley-area church fire

When investigators got there, they found a broken window and evidence that someone had deliberately tried to start a fire inside the church, but failed.

A photo provided by RCMP showed a singed curtain sticking out from the broken glass.

The suspect(s) were gone by the time police arrived, and fire crews weren’t called.

A broken window is seen at the Siksika Anglican Church after RCMP believe someone tried to start a fire in the church. View image in full screen
A broken window is seen at the Siksika Anglican Church after RCMP believe someone tried to start a fire in the church. Alberta RCMP

RCMP are also investigating a small blaze at the Siksika Catholic Church early Monday morning, which is believed to be a case of arson.

Read more: RCMP investigating southern Alberta church fire as arson

A number of churches on First Nations across the country have been burned in arson incidents recently, following the grim discovery of unmarked graves on the sites of two former residential schools in B.C. and Saskatchewan.

Anyone with information on the fire at the Siksika Anglican Church, or who may be able to help identify those responsible, is asked to contact the RCMP at 403-734-3923 or to contact Crime Stoppers.

