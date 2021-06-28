RCMP investigating southern Alberta church fire as arson

Send this page to someone via email

RCMP say a fire at a southern Alberta church was intentionally set.

Gleichen RCMP said first responders were called to the Siksika First Nation Catholic Church after receiving a call about a fire at 12:30 a.m. Monday.

The Siksika Fire Department managed to extinguish the blaze before it caused significant damage to the church.

There were no injuries and no one was inside the church at the time of the fire, according to police.

RCMP said a preliminary investigation indicates that one or more people deliberately started the fire.

The provincial fire investigator and the Gleichen RCMP are investigating the incident.

Anyone with information about the suspect or suspects is asked to contact Gleichen RCMP or Crime Stoppers.

Siksika First Nation is about 95 kilometres east of Calgary.

