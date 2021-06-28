Menu

Crime

RCMP investigating southern Alberta church fire as arson

By Slav Kornik Global News
Posted June 28, 2021 6:14 pm
A RCMP vehicle in Wetaskiwin, Alta. on Wednesday, April 14, 2021. View image in full screen
A RCMP vehicle in Wetaskiwin, Alta. on Wednesday, April 14, 2021. Global News

RCMP say a fire at a southern Alberta church was intentionally set.

Gleichen RCMP said first responders were called to the Siksika First Nation Catholic Church after receiving a call about a fire at 12:30 a.m. Monday.

The Siksika Fire Department managed to extinguish the blaze before it caused significant damage to the church.

READ MORE: Pope John Paul II statue vandalized with red paint at Edmonton church

There were no injuries and no one was inside the church at the time of the fire, according to police.

RCMP said a preliminary investigation indicates that one or more people deliberately started the fire.

The provincial fire investigator and the Gleichen RCMP are investigating the incident.

READ MORE: Doors of Saskatoon Catholic church covered in paint after news of unmarked graves

Anyone with information about the suspect or suspects is asked to contact Gleichen RCMP or Crime Stoppers.

Siksika First Nation is about 95 kilometres east of Calgary.

Click to play video: 'Two more churches burned in B.C.’s Southern Interior' Two more churches burned in B.C.’s Southern Interior
Two more churches burned in B.C.’s Southern Interior
