Canada

Doors of Saskatoon Catholic church covered in paint after news of unmarked graves

By Jonathan Guignard Global News
Posted June 25, 2021 2:40 pm
The doors of St. Paul Co-Cathedral in Saskatoon have been covered in paint following the discovery of hundreds of unmakred graves at a former residential school in Saskatchewan. View image in full screen
The doors of St. Paul Co-Cathedral in Saskatoon have been covered in paint following the discovery of hundreds of unmakred graves at a former residential school in Saskatchewan. Credit / Donna Heimbecker

Red painted handprints and the words “We were children” covered the doors of St. Paul’s Co-Cathedral in downtown Saskatoon Thursday evening, following the news of an estimated 751 unmarked graves found at the former site of Marieval Indian Residential School on Cowessess First Nation.

FSIN Chief Bobby Cameron and Cowessess First Nation Chief Cadmus Delorme shared the news of the gravesite during a virtual press conference Thursday.

Read more: Estimated 751 unmarked graves found at former Saskatchewan residential school

It comes weeks after 215 unmarked burial sites were reported at a residential school in Kamloops.

Delorme said they could not confirm all the unmarked graves contain children. There are oral stories of adults being buried there as well. The residential school gravesite was run by the Roman Catholic church.

Read more: ‘They made us believe we didn’t have souls’ — Survivors of Saskatchewan residential school speak out

Delorme explained that the gravesite was first started in 1886 when the Roman Catholic church came to the community. Marieval Indian Residential School operated between 1899 and 1997.

The paint on the church has since been removed.

More to come. 

— with files from Kelly Skjerven. 

Click to play video: 'Cowessess First Nation announces discovery of 751 unmarked graves at former Saskatchewan residential school' Cowessess First Nation announces discovery of 751 unmarked graves at former Saskatchewan residential school
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
