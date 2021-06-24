Estimated 751 unmarked graves found at former Saskatchewan residential school

Send this page to someone via email

An estimated 751 unmarked graves were found at the site of the former Marieval residential school, the Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations (FSIN) and Cowessess First Nation in Saskatchewan said Thursday.

The announcement was made at a virtual press conference by FSIN chief Bobby Cameron and Cowessess First Nation Chief Cadmus Delorme and comes weeks after 215 unmarked burial sites were reported at a residential school in Kamloops.

Chief Delorme said they cannot confirm all the unmarked graves contain children. There are oral stories of adults being buried there as well. The residential school gravesite was run by the Roman Catholic church.

“We did not remove these headstones. Removing headstones is a crime in this country,” Delorme said.

“We are treating this as a crime scene at the moment, and we’ll know more as continue our search,” Delorme added.

Delorme added that this is not a mass grave site, instead calling the discoveries unmarked graves.

“In the 1960s, the Catholic Church removed the headstones and today, we have over 600 unmarked graves,” Delorme said.

Delorme explained that the gravesite was first started in 1886 when the Roman Catholic church came to the community.

The land is referred to as the community gravesite after the 1970s when the Roman Catholic Church and the archdiocese ceased operations of the residential school.

Marieval Indian Residential School operated between 1899 and 1997.

Delorme clarified that the school opened in 1898 and was closed in 1996.

According to oral stories, Delorme said children from some areas in southwestern Manitoba went to the school.

Children in south central Saskatchewan also went to Marieval, but Delorme said a majority of the children were from Treaty 4 territory which spans southern Saskatchewan.

Treaty One Nation in Manitoba sent their condolences to the Cowessess First Nation community.

“The Treaty One Nation is saddened to learn that more children’s bodies were found on the grounds of the former Marieval IRS – the largest gravesite discovery to date,” said spokesperson Chief Dennis Meeches.

One Knowledge Keeper from Cowessess First Nation also spoke at the press conference about her experience at Marieval.

Florence Sparvier, 80, said nuns at the school were “very mean to us.”

“We had to learn how to be a Roman Catholic. We couldn’t say our own little blessings the way we said it at home. We had our own way of honouring ourselves and Mother Earth in our homes when we were little, but we had to leave that all after,” Sparvier said.

Sparvier added at home, she was taught how to look after herself physically, mentally and spiritually but that was all stripped away when she went to residential school.

“They told us what to say. They told us about a new being that was supposed to be our ultimate saviour. But the ones we had in our school, they were not nice either. They were very condemning about our people.”

Sparvier said children were told their family members didn’t have a way to be spiritual because “they were all heathens.”

Search of unmarked graves in beginning stage

The search for unmarked graves on Cowessess First Nation is just in phase one, Delorme explained in the press conference.

As of Wednesday, 751 “hits” were found using ground-penetrating radar. The technology has a 10 to 15 error percentage. Phase one covered 44,000 square metres.

“We can’t confirm if there is more than one (body) under that hit,” Delorme said.

In some cases, graves are one metre by one metre apart.

“We want to make sure when we tell our story that we’re not trying to make numbers sound bigger than they are.”

Delorme added that the technical team will be assessing the hits and a verified number should be available in the coming weeks.

As the cemetery was run by the Roman Catholic church, Delorme said there is a possibility that some people buried at the site may have attended the church and lived in local surrounding towns.

The community plans to put names to these unmarked graves.

“We want to honour our loved ones that lay here today. We want to make sure that we keep that place and preserve it, so many could come here and heal.”

Currently, flags mark all 751 graves.

Delorme explained that there was a “strong Catholic belief” at one time that if someone wasn’t baptized, or too young to be baptized, they could not be buried in the church’s cemetery.

Included in the search of phase one were sites of where non-baptized individuals may have been buried. In phase two, other locations on the First Nation will be searched that are presumed grave sites identified by community members.

Archbishop of Regina, Don Bolen, sent a letter to Delorme on Thursday apologizing for the “failures and sins” of Church leaders and staff.

“I know that apologies seem a very small step as the weight of past suffering comes into greater light, but I extend that apology again, and pledge to do what we can to turn that apology into meaningful concrete acts,” Bolen said.

Bolen added that archdiocese will help with accessing information to help come up with names and information about those buried in the unmarked graves.

According to the National Centre for Truth and Reconciliation records, the school was constructed by Roman Catholic missionaries. The federal government started funding the school in 1901.

The national centre’s public records list eight student deaths.

Cowessess First Nation had begun the process of locating unmarked graves on June 2 with the help of Saskatchewan Polytechnic using ground-penetrating radar technology.

Members of the media were asked not to visit the school or community site due to COVID-19 safety restrictions in place.

This is a developing news story. More to come.

Anyone experiencing pain or distress as a result of their residential school experience can access the 24-hour, toll-free and confidential National Indian Residential School Crisis Line at 1-866-925-4419

An additional crisis line has been set up for local community members in light of this news, and can be reached at 306-522-7494.