Saskatoon police respond to 2 separate incidents of assault

Saskatoon police responded to two separate incidents of assault on Saturday morning.

According to a police statement, the serious assault unit is investigating an assault from 8:57 a.m. at home in the 100 block of 23 St. E.

A 25-year-old woman is facing two charges of assault with a weapon after a man and a woman sustained serious but non-life threatening injuries.

In a second and separate incident, police were called to a home in the 1700 block of 20 St. W. at 10:32 a.m. for an assault.

Once they got there, police found an injured woman who suffered serious but non-life threatening injuries.

A 28-year-old woman was charged with aggravated assault.

Police said the suspect and injured woman were known to eachother.

Both suspects in each incident are expected to see a Justice of the Peace later on Saturday or Sunday.

