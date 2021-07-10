Menu

Crime

Saskatoon police respond to 2 separate incidents of assault

By Kelly Skjerven Global News
Posted July 10, 2021 3:36 pm
Saskatoon police at scene of ‘barricaded person’ downtown View image in full screen
File / Global News

Saskatoon police responded to two separate incidents of assault on Saturday morning.

Read more: Saskatoon police arrest 13-year-old stabbing suspect

According to a police statement, the serious assault unit is investigating an assault from 8:57 a.m. at home in the 100 block of 23 St. E.

A 25-year-old woman is facing two charges of assault with a weapon after a man and a woman sustained serious but non-life threatening injuries.

In a second and separate incident, police were called to a home in the 1700 block of 20 St. W. at 10:32 a.m. for an assault.

Read more: RCMP officer charged after pepper spray used in arrest on Halloween

Story continues below advertisement

Once they got there, police found an injured woman who suffered serious but non-life threatening injuries.

A 28-year-old woman was charged with aggravated assault.

Police said the suspect and injured woman were known to eachother.

Read more: Winnipeg senior kicked in the head, knocked out, robbed, police say

Both suspects in each incident are expected to see a Justice of the Peace later on Saturday or Sunday.

Click to play video: 'Alternative response officers start work in downtown Saskatoon to bridge gaps' Alternative response officers start work in downtown Saskatoon to bridge gaps
Alternative response officers start work in downtown Saskatoon to bridge gaps – May 27, 2021
