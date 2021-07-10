Saskatoon police respond to 2 separate incidents of assault

Saskatoon police responded to two separate incidents of assault on Saturday morning.
According to a police statement, the serious assault unit is investigating an assault from 8:57 a.m. at home in the 100 block of 23 St. E.
A 25-year-old woman is facing two charges of assault with a weapon after a man and a woman sustained serious but non-life threatening injuries.
In a second and separate incident, police were called to a home in the 1700 block of 20 St. W. at 10:32 a.m. for an assault.
Once they got there, police found an injured woman who suffered serious but non-life threatening injuries.
A 28-year-old woman was charged with aggravated assault.
Police said the suspect and injured woman were known to eachother.
Both suspects in each incident are expected to see a Justice of the Peace later on Saturday or Sunday.
