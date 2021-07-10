Saskatoon police arrest 13-year-old stabbing suspect

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatoon police arrested a 13-year-old boy suspected of stabbing an 18-year-old man.

Officers responded to a call just before midnight Friday in the 3100 block of Laurier Drive, near the Confederation Suburban Centre, where they found the injured man suffering from non-life-threatening wounds.

Paramedics took the 18-year-old to hospital, where he is recovering. Police located the suspect in a residence in the 3200 block of 33rd Street W. They charged the boy with aggravated assault, breach of release order and possession of a dangerous weapon.

A press release said officers also charged him with assault with a weapon and breach of a release order for a separate attempted stabbing on June 21, where he allegedly attempted to stab a 13-year-old girl.

The release said the boy is waiting to see a judge later today.