Canada

Saskatoon police arrest 13-year-old stabbing suspect

By Nathaniel Dove Global News
Posted July 10, 2021 12:25 pm
Saskatoon police cruiser View image in full screen
Saskatoon police arrested a 13-year-old and charged him for allegedly stabbing someone on Friday night and for another stabbing that took place several weeks earlier. File / Global News

Saskatoon police arrested a 13-year-old boy suspected of stabbing an 18-year-old man.

Officers responded to a call just before midnight Friday in the 3100 block of Laurier Drive, near the Confederation Suburban Centre, where they found the injured man suffering from non-life-threatening wounds.

Paramedics took the 18-year-old to hospital, where he is recovering. Police located the suspect in a residence in the 3200 block of 33rd Street W. They charged the boy with aggravated assault, breach of release order and possession of a dangerous weapon.

Read more: Saskatoon police arrest stabbing suspect after man sent to hospital

A press release said officers also charged him with assault with a weapon and breach of a release order for a separate attempted stabbing on June 21, where he allegedly attempted to stab a 13-year-old girl.

The release said the boy is waiting to see a judge later today.

