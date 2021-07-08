Winnipeg senior kicked in the head, knocked out, robbed, police say

Send this page to someone via email

An elderly man was pushed to the ground, knocked unconscious with kicks to the head and robbed on a Winnipeg street Tuesday afternoon, police say.

Officers were called to reports a man had been seen kicking the 72-year-old victim in the head in the 300 block of Selkirk Avenue around 12:30 p.m.

The victim was rushed to hospital, where he remained Thursday. Police did not give an update on the man’s condition.

Police say the man had been walking down the street when a lone man started violently assaulting him.

A male, 21, has been charged after a robbery involving a 72-year-old male in the 300 block of Selkirk Avenue. The victim was pushed to the ground and violently assaulted, rendering him unconscious. Media release: https://t.co/cT7n2wsWpO — Winnipeg Police (@wpgpolice) July 8, 2021

They say the suspect rummaged through the man’s clothing before leaving the victim beaten, and unconscious in the street.

A 21-year-old man from Winnipeg was arrested in the 800 block of Main Street Wednesday.

The suspect is charged with robbery and assault causing bodily harm.

He remains in police custody.

