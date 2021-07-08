Menu

Crime

Winnipeg senior kicked in the head, knocked out, robbed, police say

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted July 8, 2021 6:00 pm
A file photo of a Winnipeg Police cruiser. View image in full screen
A file photo of a Winnipeg Police cruiser. File/Global News

An elderly man was pushed to the ground, knocked unconscious with kicks to the head and robbed on a Winnipeg street Tuesday afternoon, police say.

Officers were called to reports a man had been seen kicking the 72-year-old  victim in the head in the 300 block of Selkirk Avenue around 12:30 p.m.

Read more: Winnipeg man faces murder charges in assault on teen Sunday morning

The victim was rushed to hospital, where he remained Thursday. Police did not give an update on the man’s condition.

Police say the man had been walking down the street when a lone man started violently assaulting him.

They say the suspect rummaged through the man’s clothing before leaving the victim beaten, and unconscious in the street.

A 21-year-old man from Winnipeg was arrested in the 800 block of Main Street Wednesday.

Read more: Teen dies following downtown assault in Winnipeg

The suspect is charged with robbery and assault causing bodily harm.

He remains in police custody.

