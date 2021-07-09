University of Regina welcomes new president and vice-chancellor

Send this page to someone via email

The University of Regina’s new president has officially taken over the reins as of July 1.

Dr. Jeff Keshen was appointed to the position in March after serving as vice-president at Memorial University’s Grenfell campus in Newfoundland.

Keshen also has experience as an instructor, researcher and senior administrator at Mount Royal University, the University of Ottawa and the University of Calgary.

Keshen told Global News he wants to focus on raising the recognition and reputation of the university.

“So we are drawing students not just internationally, but from across the province as well when they see the fantastic things that are going on here,” Keshen said.

Keshen highlighted U of R’s research into mental health and sustainability as ways the university can work with the government and community to “propel issues forward.”

“I think we draw strength from our community. So I’ll be out and about, trying to connect with people who we can partner with and become greater than the sum of our parts.”

As for how he plans to emphasize equity, diversity, inclusion and reconciliation, Keshen said the university needs to look at a number of factors such as curriculum and events on campus.

“It’s really integral to all aspects of the things that we do here in our research protocols, in our teaching, and our community outreach and the way we present ourselves to the community,” Keshen said.

As a football fan, Keshen is looking forward to attending Rider games in the future to get to know the city better.

Keshen’s wife and two children, who will be attending the university, are moving to Regina as well.

