USask suspends doctor calling for ‘informed consent’ for mRNA vaccines

The University of Saskatchewan has suspended a Saskatoon doctor who spoke at a rally last week calling for informed consent before administering the COVID-19 vaccine to children.

Dr. Francis Christian, who is a practicing surgeon in Saskatoon, says that he is a pro-vaccine physician.

“I am only too aware of the great scourges of mankind, including smallpox, that have been eliminated or made innocuous by vaccination,” he said.

“I am also pro-vaccine for my own family, including myself.”

However, he called for a pause on administering the mRNA COVID-19 vaccine to children as young as 12.

According to Saskatchewan government documents, only children aged 12 require parental consent for a vaccine.

Those aged 13 to 17 can legally consent to be immunized or refuse immunization as they are considered by the province to be a “mature minor.”

Last Thursday, Christian said that in medicine, there is a “sacrosanct principle” of informed consent before administering “any kind of drug or treatment or intervention.”

“Before the vaccine is rolled out to children, both children and parents must know the risks of mRNA vaccines to children, any benefit to children and any alternatives to vaccines,” he said in a statement.

“The principle of informed consent is being consistently violated in this province for the mRNA vaccine for our kids. I have not met a single vaccinated child or parent who has been adequately informed and who then understand the risks of this vaccine or its benefits.”

He said, at a minimum, parents and children need to be made aware of eight points, including that mRNA is an experimental vaccine design that only has “interim authorization” in Canada and that “COVID-19 does not pose a threat to our kids.”

The University of Saskatchewan has taken action against Christian.

In a statement to Global News on Wednesday, the university said Christian has been suspended while his actions and public statements are reviewed.

“While the review takes place, as per USask policies, Dr. Christian has been suspended from his faculty responsibilities, including his two academic administrative roles within the Department of Surgery,” said Dr. Preston Smith, Dean of the College of Medicine.

“Due to issues of privacy, we cannot provide any further comment on the specific situations.”

Dean said the university encourages “public debate of important societal issues.”

“However, as identified in USask’s Medical Faculty Policy, our medical faculty are subject to the ethical and professional standards governing the practice of medicine, and USask is responsible to review concerns raised about its medical faculty in relation to these standards.”

Global News has contacted the Saskatchewan Health Authority for comment but did not receive a reply by deadline.

