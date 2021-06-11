Menu

Global News at 10 Regina
June 11 2021 8:28pm
01:06

COVID-19: Saskatchewan residents 12 and older eligible for second vaccine dose June 24

The Saskatchewan government has updated its second COVID-19 vaccine dose schedule, making all residents ages 12 and up eligible by June 24.

