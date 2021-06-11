SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Health

COVID-19: Saskatchewan residents 12 and older eligible for second vaccine dose June 24

By Kelly Skjerven Global News
Posted June 11, 2021 4:40 pm
With an increase in COVID-19 vaccine deliveries expected, the Saskatchewan government has updated it's second dose schedule. View image in full screen
With an increase in COVID-19 vaccine deliveries expected, the Saskatchewan government has updated it's second dose schedule. Sven Hoppe/picture alliance via Getty Images)

The Saskatchewan government has updated its second COVID-19 vaccine dose schedule, making all residents ages 12 and up eligible by June 24.

This is dependent on the length of time that has passed since the first dose was administered.

A minimum interval of 21 days for Pfizer between first and second doses is required, and 28 days for individuals who received Moderna.

Read more: SHA adjusting operation hours at Regina’s drive-thru COVID-19 testing site

“Note that residents may receive their second doses up to four months following their first dose but it’s highly recommended that you receive your second dose as soon as you are eligible,” a news release stated.

Currently, residents 55 and older are eligible for their second vaccine dose in the province’s age-based system.

Read more: Alberta doctors ask Iveson, Nenshi to keep mask bylaw until 70% have 2 doses

The age eligibility is expected to drop to 50+ on June 14, if those residents got their first dose on or before April 15.

Residents 45 and older can receive their second dose as of June 17, as well as those who received their first dose on or before May 1.

Individuals who were vaccinated with their first dose on or before May 15 are eligible for the second dose as of June 21.

Saskatchewan’s updated second dose schedule. View image in full screen
Saskatchewan’s updated second dose schedule. Credit Government of Saskatchewan

“With the increased Moderna deliveries expected, Saskatchewan is able to accelerate the second dose schedule for all residents with updates scheduled Mondays and Thursdays each week until all remaining populations are eligible,” the news release stated.

Read more: Moderna seeks Canada’s approval for COVID-19 vaccine use in kids 12 and up

The province added timelines may change due to vaccine availability.

On Monday, residents living in the Northern Saskatchewan Administration District aged 18 and older are eligible for their second vaccine dose.

Click to play video: 'Saskatchewan opens up access to rapid antigen COVID-19 tests' Saskatchewan opens up access to rapid antigen COVID-19 tests
Saskatchewan opens up access to rapid antigen COVID-19 tests

 

