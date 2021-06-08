SHA adjusting operation hours at Regina’s drive-thru COVID-19 testing site

Send this page to someone via email

The Saskatchewan Health Authority said it is changing the hours of operation for its drive-thru COVID-19 testing site in Regina.

Starting Wednesday, June 9, the site will operate daily from 11:30 a.m. until 7 p.m. The site currently operates from 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily.

The SHA said the change in operating hours will allow it to better meet current demands for testing.

The health authority said the change will also allow it to redeploy employees to meet other needs, such as vaccinations and mobile testing capacity.

Testing demands will be monitored and the hours of operations adjusted accordingly if demand increases, the SHA said.

Story continues below advertisement

Drive-thru testing sites are on a first-come, first-served basis and wait times vary based on demand.

Anyone seeking a test is required to bring a valid Saskatchewan health card for everyone in a vehicle being tested.

Those without a Saskatchewan health card are required to bring another form of identification: a health card from another province, a driver’s license or a passport.

Masks must be worn during the registration process.

The SHA said testing is an important part of the province’s roadmap to reopening.

1:32 Proceed with caution: Saskatchewan epidemiologist on recent decline of new COVID-19 cases Proceed with caution: Saskatchewan epidemiologist on recent decline of new COVID-19 cases