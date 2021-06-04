COVID-19: SHA long-term care home in North Battleford, Sask. under suspected outbreak

Send this page to someone via email

One of the Saskatchewan Health Authority’s (SHA) long-term care facilities is currently under a suspected outbreak after a resident has tested positive for COVID-19.

Families with loved ones in the River Heights Lodge in North Battleford were notified this week and it has brought on some extra safety measures, just as others were loosened at the start of phase one of the province’s reopening plan.

Some of those stricter measures include asking residents to stay in their rooms and closing off the dining room.

But one family is confused about why some of the measures are in place, because more than 90 per cent of the residents are fully immunized against COVID-19.

Diane Piper told Global News it’s frustrating to see how her 93-year-old mother-in-law’s mental health has been impacted by the pandemic.

“It’s really rough to watch somebody going through that — the mental anguish. She’s in tears sometimes because she feels like this is never going to end,” she said.

The SHA said protocols for a suspect outbreak — which means one confirmed case took place in a facility — are similar to a confirmed outbreak.

However, the authority hasn’t adjusted those protocols as vaccination rates have increased.

“We’ll continue to monitor and await further guidance on public health orders and outbreak management in view of the increasing vaccine update,” said Battlefords-area medical health officer Dr. Mandiagu Nsungu in an email.

The Saskatchewan Seniors Mechanism said it’s essential for care home operators to speak with residents or their families about best ways to keep everyone safe and happy in the home now that restrictions are being loosened.

All of this is again assessing the risk, but giving some choice to the people for whom this is the home,” Linda Anderson said.

Piper noted air conditioning is limited to the building’s common areas and this week’s warm temperatures have made it tough.

She added the SHA sent her a letter that says the nursing and dietary staff have a plan to make sure residents stay hydrated as well as looking at cooling options.

The letter also said the maintenance department is conducting temperature checks of rooms throughout the day.

Piper is still concerned about some of the measures regarding the entire population of the facility given not all residents have had contact with the one who tested positive.

“They’ve lost a year of their life. How much longer are we going to take away what little life they have by isolating them again?” she said.

River Heights Lodge went through an outbreak between November and January where several residents, like Piper’s mother-in-law, contracted COVID-19.

It was also criticized after staff held a farewell event in a common space in March when stricter measures were in place.

The SHA noted a suspect outbreak can be lifted after 14 days if there is no transmission in the home.

