COVID-19: One new death as Saskatchewan adds 106 cases

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Saskatchewan health officials added 106 COVID-19 cases and reported one new death on Saturday.

Read more: Saskatchewan residents 12 and older eligible for second vaccine dose June 24

The death was reported in the north west zone. The resident was in the 80-plus age category.

Saturday’s new cases are located in far north west, three; far north east, one; north west, 19; north central, 17; north east, two; Saskatoon, 29; central west, five; central east, three; Regina,10; south west, three; south central, eight; and south east, four.

The seven-day average of new COVID-19 cases is 79 or 6.5 per 100,000.

Story continues below advertisement

There are 874 active cases across the province.

In hospital, there are 96 patients with COVID-19. Of those patients, 17 are in ICU.

Health-care workers administered 18,014 more COVID-19 vaccine doses in Saskatchewan on Saturday.