COVID-19: One new death as Saskatchewan adds 106 cases

Saskatchewan health officials added 106 COVID-19 cases and reported one new death on Saturday.
The death was reported in the north west zone. The resident was in the 80-plus age category.
Saturday’s new cases are located in far north west, three; far north east, one; north west, 19; north central, 17; north east, two; Saskatoon, 29; central west, five; central east, three; Regina,10; south west, three; south central, eight; and south east, four.
The seven-day average of new COVID-19 cases is 79 or 6.5 per 100,000.
There are 874 active cases across the province.
In hospital, there are 96 patients with COVID-19. Of those patients, 17 are in ICU.
Health-care workers administered 18,014 more COVID-19 vaccine doses in Saskatchewan on Saturday.
