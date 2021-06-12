SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Health

COVID-19: One new death as Saskatchewan adds 106 cases

By Kelly Skjerven Global News
Posted June 12, 2021 4:38 pm
Click to play video: 'COVID-19: Saskatchewan residents 12 and older eligible for second vaccine dose June 24' COVID-19: Saskatchewan residents 12 and older eligible for second vaccine dose June 24
The Saskatchewan government has updated its second COVID-19 vaccine dose schedule, making all residents ages 12 and up eligible by June 24.

Saskatchewan health officials added 106 COVID-19 cases and reported one new death on Saturday.

Read more: Saskatchewan residents 12 and older eligible for second vaccine dose June 24

The death was reported in the north west zone. The resident was in the 80-plus age category.

Saturday’s new cases are located in far north west, three; far north east, one; north west, 19; north central, 17; north east, two; Saskatoon, 29; central west, five; central east, three; Regina,10; south west, three; south central, eight; and south east, four.

Read more: Saskatchewan Health to decommission COVID-19 field hospitals in coming weeks

The seven-day average of new COVID-19 cases is 79 or 6.5 per 100,000.

There are 874 active cases across the province.

In hospital, there are 96 patients with COVID-19. Of those patients, 17 are in ICU.

Read more: Canada’s COVID-19 vaccine contracts allow shots to be donated, resold in some cases

Health-care workers administered 18,014 more COVID-19 vaccine doses in Saskatchewan on Saturday.

