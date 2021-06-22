SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

U.S. experts expand study on whether Moderna vaccine curbs COVID-19 spread

By Mrinalika Roy Reuters
Posted June 22, 2021 10:34 am
Click to play video: 'Delta variant spreading through Canada raises reopening concerns' Delta variant spreading through Canada raises reopening concerns
WATCH: Delta variant spreading through Canada raises reopening concerns – Jun 10, 2021

U.S. scientists are expanding a government-funded study that aims to directly answer the question of whether Moderna Inc’s COVID-19 vaccine curbs the spread of SARS-CoV-2.

The study, backed by the National Institutes of Health (NIH), was launched in March to determine if Moderna’s vaccine can prevent coronavirus infection, limit the amount of virus present in the nose and reduce transmission from vaccinated individuals to their close contacts.

Read more: Single COVID-19 vaccine dose cuts household transmission by half, U.K. data shows

It originally was designed to be tested among college students — some of whom would get the vaccine on a delayed basis – but it will now be broadened to adults aged 18-29, including those who choose not to receive a vaccine, the COVID-19 Prevention Network, which is overseeing the U.S. COVID-19 vaccine trials, said on Tuesday.

Story continues below advertisement

“If our study demonstrates that a COVID-19 vaccine works to prevent infection and transmission of the virus, many more people may decide to get vaccinated, which has huge public health implications,” said Dr. Larry Corey, a vaccine expert at Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center in Seattle, and principal investigator of the network’s operations.

Trending Stories
Click to play video: 'Health officials allay concerns about mixing mRNA vaccines' Health officials allay concerns about mixing mRNA vaccines
Health officials allay concerns about mixing mRNA vaccines

In all, the trial will enroll about 18,000 young adults.

About 6,000 participants will be vaccinated at the time of enrollment, while another 6,000 will receive the vaccine four months later. The remaining 6,000 young adults will be those who choose not to be vaccinated.

More than 40 sites, including universities, health care centers and community organizations across the United States will participate in the expanded study. (Reporting by Mrinalika Roy in Bengaluru; editing by Julie Steenhuysen in Chicago)

Advertisement
© 2021 Reuters
COVID tagcovid vaccine tagmoderna tagmoderna vaccine tagcovid vaccine canada tagmoderna covid vaccine tagModerna Canada tagcovid vaccine transmission tagmoderna transmission tagtransmission virus tagtwo shot moderna tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers