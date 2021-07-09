SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Canada

What can residents do when Waterloo Region moves to Step 2 of Ontario’s COVID-19 reopening plan?

By Kevin Nielsen & Nick Westoll Global News
Posted July 9, 2021 11:03 am
On Monday, Waterloo Region residents will get to enter Step 2 of the province’s COVID-19 reopening plan.

People who live in the area will now get to join the rest of the province in going to the barber or salon and joining their teammates in kicking a soccer ball around a field.

Read more: COVID-19 — Waterloo Region to enter Step 2 of province’s reopening plan

Those are just two of the many options that are now on the table for area residents.

Here is a list of what will become an option for residents in the area on Monday at 12:01 a.m.

One of the most important things will be the option to see more family and friends at once as up to 25 people will be allowed to gather outdoors, while five people from different households can get together indoors.

There will also be an increase in the number of guests allowed at weddings, funerals and religious services or ceremonies. Under Step 1, a maximum of 10 people total were allowed to attend but now up to 15 per cent of the approved indoor capacity will be allowed. If the events are held outdoors, there is no limit on crowd size so long as people are able to be two metres apart. Receptions must follow indoor and outdoor gathering limits.

Trending Stories

As said above, haircuts will be allowed by appointment as will nail salons. Both will be allowed to let in up to five people.

Non-essential retail stores will be allowed to open up to 25 per cent capacity from 15 per cent, while larger retail malls, such as the Cambridge Centre, can reopen. In addition, essential stores that offer groceries will now be open to 50 per cent capacity. Capacity limits at indoor farmers’ markets and outdoor markets can also increase as well.

Restaurants and bars will now be allowed to seat six people at a table on a patio, up from four.

Outdoor open-air venues (including live music) will now be allowed to open with capacity restrictions but indoor venues will remain closed until at least Sept. 3.

Read more: Ontario reports 183 new COVID-19 cases, 9 deaths

In addition to team sports being allowed, previously approved outdoor fitness can operate in Step 2 with expanded capacity (up to 25 people and three metres apart, an increase from a maximum of 10 people). Indoor gyms and fitness facilities remain closed until Step 3 except for professional or amateur athletes training, high-performance athletes or those in physical therapy programs.

Fairs, rural exhibitions, amusement parks and outdoor waterparks can open at reduced capacity and with other measures, although the indoor components, as well as the indoor components of zoos and aquariums, remain closed. Indoor museums and galleries are closed until Step 3.

Casinos, bingo halls and gaming establishments remain closed until Step 3.

