Police investigate fatal collision in west London

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

One person has died, and three others seriously injured, after a three vehicle collision in west London Thursday night.

Emergency crews responded to the collision in the area of Springbank Drive and Wonderland Road around 7:15 p.m.

Read more: Manslaughter charge laid after woman dies in south London

A 38-year-old female passenger was transported to hospital with life threatening injuries, where she was later pronounced deceased.

Three other adults were injured in the collision and transported to hospital with serious and life threatening injuries.

The investigation is ongoing and more information will be provided as it becomes available.

Story continues below advertisement

Police have closed Wonderland Road South between Springbank Drive and Riverside Drive while members of Traffic Management Unit continue to investigate.

Members of the public are asked to avoid the area.