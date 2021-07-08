Menu

Crime

Jeep found on fire, 2 men sought in vehicle theft that seriously injured woman: London, Ont. police

By Jacquelyn LeBel 980 CFPL
Posted July 8, 2021 3:43 pm
A view of Cheapside Street looking west from Logan Avenue. View image in full screen
A view of Cheapside Street looking west from Logan Avenue. via Google Maps/Sept. 2017

Police in London, Ont., say the Jeep at the centre of a vehicle theft investigation was located on fire in a field overnight while the Jeep’s owner remains in hospital with serious injuries.

Police also say they’re looking for two male suspects in connection with the case.

According to police, officers were alerted to a possible vehicle theft as it was happening at 12:15 p.m. Wednesday afternoon in the area of William and Cheapside streets, just west of Adelaide Street.

Police say officers found an injured woman on the road. She was taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

At first, police thought she might have been hit by the Jeep but investigators now believe she tried to intervene during the theft and fell from the vehicle as it fled the area.

On Thursday, police said a citizen called police about a vehicle on fire in a field off Sovereign Road just after midnight.

Police located the vehicle and say the investigation has been reassigned to the street crime unit and officers are looking for two suspects, one of whom was believed to be in possession of a handgun at the time of the robbery.

